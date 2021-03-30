   
SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast tomorrow after heavy crowds today
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
    SNCB says to avoid travelling to the coast tomorrow after heavy crowds today

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    Credit: SNCB

    The Belgian Railways (SNCB) is advising people not to go to the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the high number of commuters in the stations, especially from Brussels.

    The company is recommending a less busy destination.

    “Due to the good weather, we are currently seeing too many passengers in stations to board trains to the coast. As a result, SNCB strongly advises against travelling to the coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, and recommends opting for a less busy destination,” they announced.

    The high number of passengers in Brussels stations this Tuesday morning has forced SNCB to implement their “Stop and Go” procedure, which was confirmed on Twitter.

    This procedure makes it possible to control occupancy in SNCB trains. In concrete terms, if SNCB finds that at one stage of a journey, the influx of passengers is too great and risks compromising safety, it will have to refuse passengers on the train concerned.

    Last week, the SNCB came to an agreement with the federal government on a plan to implement several measures including extra police patrols and alert text messages to better manage the flow of tourists to the coast, however, these have not yet been implemented.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times