   
Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca vaccine again
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Latest News:
Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca...
Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following...
Sciensano appeal: Register your tick-bites and send us...
Pfizer vaccine effective for use in 12- to...
Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca vaccine again
    Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following contraceptive experiment
    Sciensano appeal: Register your tick-bites and send us the tick
    Pfizer vaccine effective for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, clinical trial finds
    Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules
    Belgium in Brief: 50 Ways To Use Your Rail Pass
    A remarkably warm afternoon on Wednesday
    Construction begins on tunnel at Brussels Nord Station
    Job is no guarantee against debt problems, says poverty study
    Many municipalities will offer free sunscreen in anticipation of the Easter holidays
    Phone data investigations: Belgian law could be hanging by a thread
    Belgium could be producing too much electricity on 1 out of every 4 weekends
    More companies choose electric when offering employees cars
    Prices on the Brussels housing market fall due to working from home
    Free rail pass expires today – only 30% of free journeys used
    ‘SNCB is not police, we cannot take on everything,’ rail company’s CEO says
    Brexit & Covid-19: re-opened Mini-Europe tackles a huge year
    EU vaccine strategy: Priority goals not reached by March
    Judicial net closes around Let’s Go Urban founder
    Deaths as a result of coronavirus rise, but hospitalisations continue to drop
    View more
    Share article:

    Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca vaccine again

    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    As Germany became the latest country in line to only use AstraZeneca’s vaccine for people over 60 years old from now on, Belgian health authorities will take another look at the vaccine on Wednesday evening.

    Following the decision by the German authorities on Tuesday evening, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will meet again with all health councils of the EU Member States to discuss the German decision on Wednesday.

    After that, Belgium’s Superior Health Council will meet with experts from the Vaccination Taskforce and members of the federal medicines agency (FAMHP) to consider possible new info, spokesperson for the vaccination taskforce Gudrun Briat confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    “It is not yet clear whether a new decision on the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine will be made tonight,” she said, stressing that in the meantime, Belgium will continue administering the vaccine as before.

    Related News:

     

    On Tuesday evening, Germany decided to suspend its vaccinations with AstraZeneca – now called ‘Vaxzevria’ – for people under 60 years old, as 31 out of 2.7 million vaccinated people developed a rare venous sinus thrombosis – almost all of them patients under the age of 60, and most of them women.

    A new recommendation from the European agency – which only recently re-confirmed that the vaccine was safe and effective following reports of blood clotting – is not expected until next week, according to local media.

    “In the past, Belgium has always based itself on the advice of the European Medicines Agency,” Briat said.

    “Based on that, we will give advice to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke,” vaccinologist and member of both the Health Council and the Vaccination Taskforce Pierre Van Damme, told VRT. “We are following it closely.”

    Data from Belgium’s federal medicines agency (FAMHP) shows that no cases of that kind of thrombosis had been reported here by 23 March.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times