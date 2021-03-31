   
‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift...
Record growth of 35% in online sales across...
ESA astronaut applications open...
EU auditors: Inconsistent customs controls affect EU revenues...
Biologist: ‘The next pandemic could come from our...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    ‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures
    Record growth of 35% in online sales across European borders ‘result of coronavirus crisis’
    ESA astronaut applications open
    EU auditors: Inconsistent customs controls affect EU revenues  
    Biologist: ‘The next pandemic could come from our own livestock’
    Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca vaccine again
    Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following contraceptive experiment
    Sciensano appeal: Register your tick-bites and send us the tick
    Pfizer vaccine effective for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, clinical trial finds
    Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules
    Belgium in Brief: 50 Ways To Use Your Rail Pass
    A remarkably warm afternoon on Wednesday
    Construction begins on tunnel at Brussels Nord Station
    Job is no guarantee against debt problems, says poverty study
    Many municipalities will offer free sunscreen in anticipation of the Easter holidays
    Phone data investigations: Belgian law could be hanging by a thread
    Belgium could be producing too much electricity on 1 out of every 4 weekends
    More companies choose electric when offering employees cars
    Prices on the Brussels housing market fall due to working from home
    Free rail pass expires today – only 30% of free journeys used
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures

    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    N-VA group leader, Peter De Roover, in the Chamber. Credit: Belga

    The recent verdict of a Brussels court – which ordered Belgium to lift all its coronavirus measures within 30 days – is a “disgrace for the government,” according to the Flemish rightwing N-VA party.

    The ruling was “the accident waiting to happen for which the government closed its eyes,” said N-VA group leader Peter De Roover in the Chamber on Wednesday afternoon, calling it “a disgrace to the government.”

    Earlier on Wednesday, a court ordered the Belgian State to lift “all coronavirus measures” within 30 days, as it considers the legal basis for them insufficient.

    “This government has played with fire in implementing its coronavirus measures and it was warned about it, pretty much week after week in parliament,” De Roover said.

    Related News:

     

    “Today, what I have been warning about for months is happening,” he added. “This government took enormous risks in opting for Ministerial Decrees in implementing freedom-restricting measures in its coronavirus policy. That warning, however, was ignored.”

    The judge gave the Belgian State 30 days to provide a sound legal basis, or face a penalty of €5,000 per day that this period is exceeded, with a maximum limit of €200,000.

    “Prime Minister De Croo declared on 31 January in ‘De Zevende Dag’ (Flemish television programme) that he did not want to add an additional uncertainty, especially a legal one,” De Roover said. “How sour those words sound today.”

    He added that, by providing this 30-day period, “it is the judge who saves the government from total chaos, but the political damage is huge.”

    Group leader of the other party in the opposition, the far-right Vlaams Belang, Barbara Pas also called the judgement “an unbelievable embarrassment for the government,” and added that she fears that the legal basis will now be rushed.

    “I hope that the judgement will not be an argument for approving the pandemic law too quickly because there is still a lot of work to be done,” she added.

    Additionally, Belgium’s pandemic law is currently in the works, and is supposed to provide “a permanent legal basis, for taking this kind of restrictive measures during a pandemic.”

    The country’s system of implementing the coronavirus measures using Ministerial Decrees, which means without any input from parliament, has been criticised several times before.

    Appealing against the court ruling is still possible, and the current coronavirus measures will not change for the time being. The verdict is currently being studied by the office of Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times