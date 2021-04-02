   
Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for future cancer immunotherapies
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 April, 2021
Latest News:
Car parks make way for terraces this summer...
Belgian research discovers meteorite impact over Antarctica 430,000...
Scrap laws against sex work, says justice minister...
Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for...
What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 April 2021
    Car parks make way for terraces this summer in Brussels
    Belgian research discovers meteorite impact over Antarctica 430,000 years ago
    Scrap laws against sex work, says justice minister
    Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for future cancer immunotherapies
    What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?
    Education: Flanders and Scotland working on post-Brexit student exchange
    Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care
    The Recap: Doctors, Drones & Discarded Drugs
    Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand
    De Croo counts on speedy handling of Belgium’s pandemic law
    15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in US after production error
    De Wever takes up arms for contested Antwerp Hands
    Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with special measures
    Saint-Gilles prison is nearly closed for good
    Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July ‘impossible’ say ambassadors
    Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend
    ‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital has reached full capacity, CEO warns
    Significantly cooler temperatures from Friday
    Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones
    WHO report on origin of COVID-19 leaves all options on the table
    View more
    Share article:

    Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for future cancer immunotherapies

    Friday, 02 April 2021
    Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash

    A group of researchers with the University of Brussels (VUB) has mapped the immune landscape of glioblastoma tumours – progress that will hopefully uncover ways to make cancer treatments more effective.

    The research comes from a team led by Professors Kiavash Movahedi and Jo Van Ginderachter, who worked in collaboration with colleagues from VIB (Flemish Institute for Biotechnology), VUB, and KU Leuven.

    “We’re interested in cancer research, and in understanding how tumours progress,” Professor Movahedi told The Brussels Times. “You have to consider a tumour as a very complex, organlike structure.”

    “It’s not only cancer cells, but a whole range of other normal host cells that comprise a tumour. It’s this whole ecosystem, this whole set of interactions, that determines whether tumours grow or are rejected as they develop.”

    The team of scientists set out to map those parts of a tumour, and in doing so made a number of discoveries along the way.

    One of those was the striking diversity of macrophages, which are specialised cells involved in the detection and destruction of harmful organisms, like a tumour.

    “The detailed insight into the complexity of the macrophage compartment in tumours is thrilling,” said Professor Van Ginderachter. “It will be exciting to discover how different types of macrophages exactly act within glioblastoma tumours and how we can translate this knowledge into directed therapies.”

    By examining tumours in both mice and humans, they also learned that the two are remarkably similar, which further expands the potential for testing new cancer treatments.

    “What’s exciting is moving this to the next step where we try to find molecular switches, ways to actually make these macrophages highly anti-tumour, to activate them so they now start attacking the cancer cells and helping other immune cells to destroy the tumour,” said Professor Movahedi.

    Related News

     

    Human glioblastoma tumours like the ones they work with are aggressive, hard-to-treat brain cancers that have a high unmet need for new treatment options.

    While immunotherapy can be effective at treating some cancers (for example, melanoma), it rarely works with these ones, and is far from a one-size-fits all. Mapping out a tumour’s immune cells could potentially help scientists create personalised treatment plans.

    Doctors and scientists don’t always know why a cancer treatment works in some patients but not others. One hypothesis is that it comes down to those newly mapped immune cells.

    Using the information gleaned from those can help predict which patients will respond to which treatments.

    “Macrophages are the next frontier in cancer immunotherapy,” Professor Movahedi said. “They can either promote or block tumour growth. In glioblastoma, these cells are present in high numbers and unfortunately stimulate tumour growth. Our intent is to find a molecular switch that pushes them in the right direction by turning them into toxic cells that attack the tumour.”

    Their progress is the result of four years of work, and the researchers are hopeful the new findings will provide a basis for developing new immunotherapeutic approaches for these aggressive brain tumours.

    The researchers’ findings were published in Nature Neuroscience.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times