   
Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 April, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19 patients now 11 years younger than during...
Flanders wants you to count the birds –...
Three quarters of tenants would like to buy...
Water cuts for underprivileged will be banned in...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Fake Festival...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 April 2021
    Covid-19 patients now 11 years younger than during second wave
    Flanders wants you to count the birds – sparrows, specifically
    Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property
    Water cuts for underprivileged will be banned in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Fake Festival
    What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?
    ‘Slap in the face’: over 20 arrests after fake festival in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Car parks make way for terraces this summer in Brussels
    Belgian research discovers meteorite impact over Antarctica 430,000 years ago
    Scrap laws against sex work, says justice minister
    Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for future cancer immunotherapies
    Education: Flanders and Scotland working on post-Brexit student exchange
    Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care
    The Recap: Doctors, Drones & Discarded Drugs
    Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand
    De Croo counts on speedy handling of Belgium’s pandemic law
    15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in US after production error
    De Wever takes up arms for contested Antwerp Hands
    Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with special measures
    Saint-Gilles prison is nearly closed for good
    View more
    Share article:

    Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property

    Friday, 02 April 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    About 73% of people who live in a rented property would like to become owners, according to a survey of 1,600 tenants in Belgium conducted by the real estate expert group CBRE.

    In more than half of the cases (53%), it’s the amount of equity required that prevents them from doing so.

    “The problem for many tenants is not so much the monthly mortgage burden, but the limited loan-to-value ratio that is allowed. With rising property prices, we expect the number of tenants to continue to increase,” said Sébastien Verstraete of CBRE.

    This disincentive to buy makes the rental profile of Belgians a bit special: they stay in their homes for a relatively long time, on average 11.4 years.

    Related News

     

    “This has a lot to do with the age and location of the tenants,” said Verstraete. “The intended rental periods are obviously shorter in the cities and among young people. But a large proportion of Belgian tenants are now older and no longer have the ambition or desire to move.”

    After a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the measures that accompanied it, tenants are more often than last year prepared to pay more for an outdoor space.

    One-third of those working from home also said that their rented accommodation was not suitable for this.

    When asked how many days they would like to work from home, 67% of Belgian tenants indicated a maximum of 1 or 2 days per week.

    CBRE is an American commercial real estate services and investment firm, and the largest commercial real estate services company in the world.

    The Brussels Times