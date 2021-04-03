Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April

The Belgian parliament on Friday ratified an agreement allowing for local authorities and police to better monitor the various measures imposed on travellers when they return from abroad in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The agreement will allow federal and regional authorities to share data provided by travellers, such as information filled in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), in order to facilitate local police in the enforcement of quarantine and follow-up coronavirus tests requirements.

Following the agreement, Belgium’s Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne tweeted that ‘non-essential’ travel will be allowed again by 19 April.

Samenwerkingsakkoord om quarantaine/testing te handhaven is in de 5 bevoegde parlementen goedgekeurd. Op 6 (!) weken rondgeraakt. Dank aan mijn kabinetschef @mathistee. Gevolg: vanaf 19 april kan het reisverbod opgeheven worden aangezien effectieve controles mogelijk zullen zijn. — ᴠɪɴᴄᴇɴᴛ ᴠᴀɴ Qᴜɪᴄᴋᴇɴʙᴏʀɴᴇ (@VincentVQ) April 2, 2021

Without the new agreement, authorities had difficulty in controling the various travel measures.

Starting from next week, local authorities will for example be able to call a returning traveller to check if they respect the quarantine, or if they need any help.

The agreement stipulates that police can only keep and save data provided in the Passenger Locator Form for a period of 14 days.

The Brussels Times