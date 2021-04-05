   
Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 April, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have...
Tour of Flanders: With five km to go,...
Prosecution wants terror suspects tried in two batches...
Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will...
Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 April 2021
    Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Tour of Flanders: With five km to go, Belgium’s Stuyven knew third was all he could hope for
    Prosecution wants terror suspects tried in two batches
    Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will it work?
    Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says government
    Belgian study shows infection risks at events can be managed
    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
    NASA helicopter lands on Mars
    Vaccinations: Almost two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Brussels start-up AppTweak raises 23 million euros
    Women’s rights groups rally against rape in Liège
    Info on three million Belgians included in massive Facebook hack
    Worker’s party launches rent-reduction campaign
    Belgian companies producing F-35 planes to receive 135 million euros in aid funding
    The slow death of April Fools’ Day
    Travelling likely to be allowed again by 19 April
    Five years on: Panama Papers brought in €30 million to Belgium’s tax coffers
    ‘High-risk’ groups in Belgium can now be vaccinated
    Slovakian government signs on as civil party in Chovanec case
    Top restaurants take legal action against the government
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered

    Monday, 05 April 2021
    © Belga

    The number of new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population went up by 47% in the past week, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

    Between 26 March and 1 April, an average of 4,436 new people tested positive per day, which is a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 900,996. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 557.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 39% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 29 March and 4 April, an average of 263.3 patients were admitted to hospital a day, an increase of 9% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,921 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Sunday, eight more than the day before. Of all patients, 832 were in intensive care, 10 more than on Saturday, while 480 patients were on a ventilator, one more than the previous day.

    From 26 March and 1 April, an average number of 29.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 4.1% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,169.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,416,555 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 64,055.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

    The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week’s seven-day average while testing fell by 3%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,496,083 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 16.3% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 569,101 people – or 6.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total numbers of doses administered to just over two million.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1,04, down from 1.09 yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is still growing in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times