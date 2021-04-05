Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered

The number of new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population went up by 47% in the past week, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 26 March and 1 April, an average of 4,436 new people tested positive per day, which is a 6% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 900,996. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 557.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 39% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 29 March and 4 April, an average of 263.3 patients were admitted to hospital a day, an increase of 9% compared to the week before.

In total, 2,921 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Sunday, eight more than the day before. Of all patients, 832 were in intensive care, 10 more than on Saturday, while 480 patients were on a ventilator, one more than the previous day.

From 26 March and 1 April, an average number of 29.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 4.1% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,169.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,416,555 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 64,055.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week’s seven-day average while testing fell by 3%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,496,083 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 16.3% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 569,101 people – or 6.2% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total numbers of doses administered to just over two million.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1,04, down from 1.09 yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is still growing in Belgium.



The Brussels Times

