Police discovered twenty people having a party over the weekend in violation of current coronavirus measures, at a building on Noorderlaan not far from the police station.

After failing to make contact with the people within, police obtained a warrant to enter and drew up a report that identified 23 partygoers present.

The party was well-equipped, according to De Standaard, with a beer on tap, party tents, and sleeping arrangements for all the guests.

Less than two hours later, police responded to a report of a second party.

After obtaining a warrant for this one, police at first only found three individuals. Nine more were then discovered to be hiding on the roof, and a large amount of narcotics were discovered in cupboards, along with a large amount of money.

Three suspects were arrested and all were written up for attending a lockdown party.

