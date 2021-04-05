   
Snow and sleet for the start of the spring holidays
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 05 April, 2021
Latest News:
Snow and sleet for the start of the...
People in England will get free rapid Covid-19...
Don’t come and buy self-tests en masse tomorrow,...
Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation...
Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 05 April 2021
    Snow and sleet for the start of the spring holidays
    People in England will get free rapid Covid-19 test twice a week
    Don’t come and buy self-tests en masse tomorrow, pharmacists urge
    Anderlecht awarded ‘Animal Friendly’ designation
    Record year for new renewable energy capacity worldwide
    Over 27 tonnes of cocaine intercepted in the port of Antwerp
    Only foie gras producer and 11 fur farms in Flanders close doors
    Fix My Street complaints increased by eighteen percent last year
    Closing schools was ‘incredible blunder’ for Belgium, says De Wever
    Dozens of young people party on train to Brussels: investigation opened
    Twenty people throw a party near the police station in Antwerp
    Tax authorities have recovered over a billion euros since Panama Papers leak
    Vaccines: More than two million Covid-19 shots have been administered
    Tour of Flanders: With five km to go, Belgium’s Stuyven knew third was all he could hope for
    10 suspects face trial for involvement in Brussels terror attacks in 2016
    Vaccination reserve list starts on Tuesday: How will it work?
    Justice: Double the maximum sentence for rape, says government
    Belgian study shows infection risks at events can be managed
    First week of shopping by appointment was ‘especially bad’ for shops
    NASA helicopter lands on Mars
    View more
    Share article:

    Snow and sleet for the start of the spring holidays

    Monday, 05 April 2021
    © Belga

    The spring holidays are starting with gloomy skies and snow showers in many places in Belgium.

    The weather will be variable and cold with some sleet, according to a midday forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) on Monday.

    This afternoon, the maximums will vary between 0 degrees in the Ardennes and 6 degrees in Flanders. The wind will be from the northwest and moderate to strong at times, with peaks of 50 to 65 k/ph.

    Rain or sleet has been spotted in places. Snow is also forecast over the Ardennes highlands.

    On Tuesday, the sky will still be very variable with rain, sleet, or snow showers. Snowfall will again occur in the upper Ardennes. Some thunder is not excluded. It will be very cold for the season, with temperatures not exceeding 0 to 6 degrees.

    This cold and unstable weather with sleet will also continue on Wednesday.

    After a slight lull on Thursday, the weather is expected to become more variable again with some showers from Friday onwards.

    The Brussels Times