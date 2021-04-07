   
Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine...
Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity...
Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown...
Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated...
No more snow: the weather is expected to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    Almost no queues to register for coronavirus vaccination reserve list today
    Covid-19 brought attacks on human rights worldwide, says Amnesty
    EMA and Belgium to decide on use of AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Police in Belgium have ‘insufficient insight into racism and illegal violence’
    ‘La Boum 2’: Over 10,000 interested in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Warning: Danger of slippery roads around Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops below 1 as infection rate decreases
    The Recap: Trains, Tests & Targets
    Give youth more freedom once over-65s are vaccinated, says minister
    European Commission: Medicines Agency needs to be more transparent
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language

    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

    Belgium’s civil code, which dates back to the Napoleonic era, is getting a modern update to switch to more gender-neutral language.

    Specifically, the Belgian Civil Code refers to the idea of a “good house father” or a “family man,” which is a legal principle used to judge whether someone made a mistake by comparing what they did with the expected behaviour of a rational and responsible person.

    This language will be replaced by the more gender-neutral “prudent and reasonable person.”

    The idea behind the “prudent and reasonable person” concept is to demonstrate best efforts at fulfilling contracts within reason, or to lessen punishments for people who have violated the civil code but are otherwise upstanding citizens, according to De Standaard.

    The origin of “good father” dates back to its Latin roots with “pater familias,” and references a time when fathers were the undisputed head of their families and were seen as a touchstone of responsible behaviour.

    Related News

     

    The “good father” language was already removed from French law, on which Belgian law is largely based, but remained a part of the Dutch language civil code.

    The change is part of an ongoing effort to strip Belgian law of its patriarchal character, and comes amid other reform work.

    A similarly motivated change occurred in 2014, when it was declared that a child no longer automatically receives the surname of the father.

    “Whether one speaks of a good family man or a prudent and reasonable person will not change anything in terms of content,” professor Bernard Dubuisson (UCLouvain) told Le Soir. “It is a symbolic issue, but the reform works were the chance to correct it.”

    The Brussels Times