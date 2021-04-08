   
Petition against the use of police horses and dogs gains 25,000 signatures
    Credit: Belga

    A petition against the use of horses and dogs by the police has gained 25,000 signatures since its creation.

    The use of the mounted police at the illegal party in Bois de la Cambre on 1 April sparked heated discussion after a young woman was nearly trampled by one of the horses while police were breaking up the event, which violated current coronavirus measures.

    Police horses were also injured during the disbursing of the gathering, according to Bruzz. On 2 April, two horses walked alone through potentially dangerous traffic to the barracks.

    The horses collided with a lamppost during the Bois de la Cambre event, causing their officers to fall, according to a video taken by a witness. They then returned alone to their stables on their own initiative.

    Animal rights activists are asking police to stop using both horses and dogs, reports La Capitale.

    “The animals are exposed to projectiles and tear gas,” the petition says. “Animals are not weapons or shields.”

    By noon on Thursday, 25,000 people had already signed the petition.

    A link to the petition was shared by Brussels MP Victoria Austraet, who is a former member of DierAnimal, an animal welfare political party in Belgium.

