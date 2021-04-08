Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April

Additionally, Beke also stressed that Pfizer’s deliveries remain punctual, “which is a very good thing,” as it is partly thanks to Pfizer’s vaccines that Belgium was able to speed up its vaccination rollout, according to him.
“During the Easter holidays, 600,000 people will receive their first dose,” Beke said. “That is as many as in the whole of the previous period.”
Additionally, his plan to give every adult in Flanders their first shot by 11 July is still on track, even with the change to the vaccination strategy as AstraZeneca’s jab will temporarily only be given to people over 55 years old.
“It will have almost no impact in the coming weeks,” Beke said. “Out of 1 million invitations, it means that we have to ‘rebook’ 6,000 people.”
According to him, it mainly concerns young trainees who still need to be vaccinated to do their traineeship, in a hospital or care institution, for example. “We are looking for alternatives for them.”