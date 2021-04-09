Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael...

The lemur will be given a name that starts with a W, like all 2021 newborns in Planckendael Zoo.
The birth is welcome news for the international breeding program for the Madagascar animal. The species is endangered due to logging in their habitat, poaching, and illegal trade.
While the black-and-white ruffed lemur has a larger range than the red-ruffed lemur, it has a much smaller population that’s spread out, with the animals living in small groups that are reproductively isolated.
Planckendael Zoo hopes the breeding of their lemurs will help to maintain a reserve population.
“This happens quite rarely in mammals, where male dominance generally stands. Lemur females show signs of dominance in the way they mark their territories within the group,” the Lemur Conservation Network says.
“Another fact is that female lemurs snatch food away from the males, kick them out of sleeping spots, and show actual physical aggression.”