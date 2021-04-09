   
Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies...
Police fill in for striking prison staff in...
Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael...
Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first...
Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first time in four weeks
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
    Certain under-56s can still get AstraZeneca’s vaccine, if they want to
    Far-right politician Van Grieken’s Twitter account blocked for ‘violating site’s rules’
    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
    Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November
    Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April
    Suspect arrested for plotting attack on Dutch vaccination centre
    Large increase in ‘no school’ students for next school year
    View more
    Share article:

    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Photo from Planckendael Zoo.

    For the first time in Zoo Planckendael’s history, a black lemur was born.

    The parents, Kimmie and Oreo, are reportedly doing well.

    “They have become parents for the first time,” said caretaker Stéphanie. “They are doing great. It’s really heartening to see how they protect their little one.”

    If visitors walk through the lemur enclosure, they can spot a glimpse of the baby lemur being held in its mother’s arms – but perhaps only a tiny tail.

    “For the first two weeks, it clings tightly to mother’s coat,” explained the caretaker. “The young will soon be climbing on her back. Not much later, it will playfully explore the area.”

    The zoo cannot yet say whether it is a boy or a girl. A female black lemur is copper coloured with white tufts on her ears, while the males are black.

    “For now, the young is also copper coloured, so maybe it is a girl. We will wait a while because they can change colour for up to eight weeks,” the caretaker said.

    Related News

     

    The lemur will be given a name that starts with a W, like all 2021 newborns in Planckendael Zoo.

    The birth is welcome news for the international breeding program for the Madagascar animal. The species is endangered due to logging in their habitat, poaching, and illegal trade.

    While the black-and-white ruffed lemur has a larger range than the red-ruffed lemur, it has a much smaller population that’s spread out, with the animals living in small groups that are reproductively isolated.

    Planckendael Zoo hopes the breeding of their lemurs will help to maintain a reserve population.

    Lemurs have a female-dominant society, According to the Lemur Conservation Network.

    “This happens quite rarely in mammals, where male dominance generally stands. Lemur females show signs of dominance in the way they mark their territories within the group,” the Lemur Conservation Network says.

    “Another fact is that female lemurs snatch food away from the males, kick them out of sleeping spots, and show actual physical aggression.”

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times