Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four blood clots

The current review does not suggest a causal link between the vaccine and the observed thromboembolic cases, the EMA notes. Its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is continuing its reviews and will have to decide whether any restrictions are necessary, including an update of the product information.
In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA on Wednesday acknowledged a link between the administration of the vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low blood platelets, now listed as “very rare side effects.”
Pending further information from the Agency, Belgium has suspended the administration of AZ for the next four weeks for people under 56 years of age.