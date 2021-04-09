   
Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four blood clots
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four...
Teenager who ran safehouse for human traffickers may...
Brussels’ over-60s who didn’t get vaccine invite can...
EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four blood clots
    Teenager who ran safehouse for human traffickers may be extradited to Belgium
    Brussels’ over-60s who didn’t get vaccine invite can register themselves
    EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals
    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first time in four weeks
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
    Certain under-56s can still get AstraZeneca’s vaccine, if they want to
    Far-right politician Van Grieken’s Twitter account blocked for ‘violating site’s rules’
    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
    Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    View more
    Share article:

    Janssen vaccine also under EMA scrutiny for four blood clots

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    Janssen Pharmaceutica, based in Beerse east of Antwerp. © Belga

    Janssen’s (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine is under scrutiny from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for thromboembolic cases reported after its administration, the agency announced Friday.

    Four serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low blood platelet levels have been reported. One occurred during a clinical trial and three during vaccination in the US.

    One of these cases was fatal.

    Currently, the Janssen vaccine is only used in the US under a provisional licence. It was approved for use in the European Union on 11 March, but its roll-out has not yet begun.

    Janssen is particularly eagerly awaited by authorities in the coming weeks because it only requires a single dose.

    Related News

     

    The current review does not suggest a causal link between the vaccine and the observed thromboembolic cases, the EMA notes. Its Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is continuing its reviews and will have to decide whether any restrictions are necessary, including an update of the product information.

    In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the EMA on Wednesday acknowledged a link between the administration of the vaccine and very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low blood platelets, now listed as “very rare side effects.”

    Pending further information from the Agency, Belgium has suspended the administration of AZ for the next four weeks for people under 56 years of age.

    The Brussels Times