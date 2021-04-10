Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi sentenced to 17 years in prison, as head of violent home invasion gang

Former professional Belgian boxer Farid Hakimi, who once fought for a WBA lightweight title, was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Friday for a series of violent home invasions that took place between 2015 and 2017 in Belgium.

The trial has received much attention, as it followed the arrest of Stéphane Pauwels, a well-known TV presenter and football pundit on RTL, also implicated with the criminal group.

Pauwels was arrested in 2018, and was considered to be involved with the gang.

The famous TV presenter received a 30-month suspended prison sentence for the involvement in the armed home invasion of his former partner, Vanessa Colassin’s home, in 2017 in Lasne.

Hakimi is believed to have been the leader of the gang which was active in the Hainaut and Wallon Brabant regions.

Eighteen other members also stood trial, receiving various lengths of prison sentences.

“I have done some stupid things that are very serious, and I’m here to take responsibility,” Hakimi told RTL following the verdict, adding that he is “conscious of his errors.”

The Brussels Times