    Police shut down 300-person rave outside Brussels

    Monday, 12 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Police shut down a 300-person rave party in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw on the outskirts of Brussels on Saturday night.

    Partygoers pelted the police with glass bottles, but no officer was injured.

    A number of attendees were injured when they tried to flee through the roof of the warehouse where the party was held.

    “Our zone was alerted by an alert citizen around 04.00 hours on Sunday,” said police spokesperson Jeroen Beke Smets. “He saw many vehicles arriving on the Vaartkant and taxis dropping people off. When a team went to check it out, they found that a rave party was going on in a shed with about 200 to 300 people in attendance.”

    The Zenne Valley police then called in reinforcements from the surrounding areas and the federal police to shut down the party.

    “We were ultimately able to identify ten people, for whom an official report was drawn up,” said the police spokesperson. “This includes a man who we consider to be one of the organisers, or the organiser of the party. A music system was also confiscated. Furthermore, we have filmed as much as possible and based on that footage we will try to identify other partygoers.”

    According to the police, those present were mainly people in their 20’s and 30’s, both from the Brussels area and from other regions, including across the border.

