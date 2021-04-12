   
Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 12 April, 2021
Latest News:
Civil suit to be filed against man for...
Court of Appeal to rule on the legality...
Schools will not reopen fully next week, education...
Saliva tests in schools: pilot project abandoned in...
Construction begins on new bridge near Tour &...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 12 April 2021
    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
    Court of Appeal to rule on the legality of Belgium’s Covid measures before 30 April
    Schools will not reopen fully next week, education sector decides
    Saliva tests in schools: pilot project abandoned in favour of self-tests
    Construction begins on new bridge near Tour & Taxi
    Police shut down 300-person rave outside Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Good Grief
    More snow in parts of Belgium today, rain elsewhere
    Education sector discusses full-time reopening of schools next week
    Individual ‘Covid-safe’ labels should replace re-opening by sector, experts argue
    200 asylum seekers could be helping in healthcare sector in Belgium
    Framework for test events should be set by Consultative Committee, says Vandenbroucke
    VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market
    Number of people in ICU due to coronavirus continues to drop
    Woman injured by exploding World War One shell
    Covid vaccine: One in five eligible Walloons has received a first dose
    Women’s groups launch petition calling for Charles Michel to resign
    Vandenbroucke: Ban on foreign travel should be lifted on 18 April
    France attempts to curb ‘third wave’ with light lockdown
    Euro 2020 prepares for matches with spectators
    View more
    Share article:

    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg

    Monday, 12 April 2021
    Photo by Vincent van Zalinge on Unsplash

    A civil suit will be filed against a man who was photographed clubbing a badger nearly to death in a field in Alken, Limburg.

    In Belgium, the badger is an unconditionally protected species and can therefore never be hunted or abused. Badgers have had legal protection in national and regional law since 1973. The species was initially protected by not opening the hunting season, but is now fully protected throughout the country.

    The Flemish organisation for bird protection, Vogelbescherming Vlaanderen vzw, says it will be filing a civil suit against the man, who was identified and questioned by both the Borgloon police and the Nature Inspectorate of the Agency for Nature and Forests (ANB) last Thursday.

    A hiker witnessed the man beating the badger “half dead,” and took photos before taking the badly injured animal to the Nature Conservation Centre in Oudsbergen.

    The animal suffered a severe skull fracture and later died.

    “As the wildlife lawyer, we will defend the interests of this badger in court,” said Vogelbescherming. “Such serious crimes cannot go unpunished.”

    In the event of a conviction, they say, the district commissioner will be informed by the public prosecutor and withdraw the hunting permit of the person concerned, if they have one.

    “Together with all other nature and animal lovers, we thank the hiker for his sense of responsibility and promise to do everything in our power to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

    The Brussels Times