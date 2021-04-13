   
Belgium to ban soy and palm oil in biofuels from 2022
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Exhausted by coronavirus pandemic’: Austrian health minister quits...
Belgium in Brief: Schrödinger’s Terraces...
What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee...
China’s COVID-19 vaccines ‘Don’t have very high protection...
Belgium to ban soy and palm oil in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    ‘Exhausted by coronavirus pandemic’: Austrian health minister quits post
    Belgium in Brief: Schrödinger’s Terraces
    What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee
    China’s COVID-19 vaccines ‘Don’t have very high protection rates’
    Belgium to ban soy and palm oil in biofuels from 2022
    Liège says terraces can open on 1 May, regardless of Consultative Committee outcome
    People between ages of 30 and 64 in Belgium most dissatisfied with social contacts
    Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists
    New studies find British variant isn’t more deadly, but is more contagious
    Brussels GPs can now vaccinate patients who can’t get to centres
    Number of hospitalisations due to coronavirus decreased, but more patients in ICU
    The Recap: Courts, Construction & Closed Classes
    189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’
    Reopen shops, hospitality industry and contact professions, union urges
    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
    Court of Appeal to rule on the legality of Belgium’s Covid measures before 30 April
    VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market
    Schools will not reopen fully next week, education sector decides
    Saliva tests in schools: pilot project abandoned in favour of self-tests
    Construction begins on new bridge near Tour & Taxi
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to ban soy and palm oil in biofuels from 2022

    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Research has found the production of palm oil causes deforestation. Credit: Belga

    Soy and palm oil will be banned from biofuels from 2022 as part of an initiative to eliminate deforestation, the Federal Minister for Environment and Climate Zakia Khattabi announced on Tuesday.

    Khattabi said that, following the examples of Denmark, France, and the Netherlands, biofuels made from palm oil will no longer be allowed both on the Belgian market as well as in the transport sector, whilst soy will be banned as a raw material for transport biofuels from 2023.

    “These fuels, apart from having little or no advantage over conventional fossil fuels from a climate point of view, lead to deforestation, loss of biodiversity, and even human rights violations,” Khattabi said in a statement.

    The use of the most harmful biofuel, palm oil, has increased tenfold on the Belgian market between 2019 and 2020 to 231 million litres, according to the minister, who said that from 2022 onwards, biodiesel producers will have to evolve towards other-generation biofuels.

    “To produce the quantity of biodiesel for the Belgian market, palm oil plantations are needed with a total area of more than 100,000 football pitches. We know from studies that at least half of these palm oil plantations are planted on land that has been deforested in the recent past,” Khattabi stated.

    She added that this is the first measure taken by Belgium since it joined the Amsterdam Declarations Partnership, an agreement aimed at eliminating deforestation in relation to agricultural commodities by 2025.

    “This is a first step to stop the negative environmental impact of the federal biofuels policy. The federal government will also reduce the demand for (bio)fuels by focusing on electric and rail transport,” said Khattabi.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times