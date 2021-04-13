   
What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 April, 2021
Latest News:
Getting vaccinated during Ramadan is not a problem,...
Two million people have now received first vaccine...
‘Exhausted by coronavirus pandemic’: Austrian health minister quits...
Belgium in Brief: Schrödinger’s Terraces...
What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Getting vaccinated during Ramadan is not a problem, Muslim Executive stresses
    Two million people have now received first vaccine dose in Belgium
    ‘Exhausted by coronavirus pandemic’: Austrian health minister quits post
    Belgium in Brief: Schrödinger’s Terraces
    What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee
    China’s COVID-19 vaccines ‘Don’t have very high protection rates’
    Belgium to ban soy and palm oil in biofuels from 2022
    Liège says terraces can open on 1 May, regardless of Consultative Committee outcome
    People between ages of 30 and 64 in Belgium most dissatisfied with social contacts
    Self-employed in Belgium to get free sessions with psychologists
    New studies find British variant isn’t more deadly, but is more contagious
    Brussels GPs can now vaccinate patients who can’t get to centres
    Number of hospitalisations due to coronavirus decreased, but more patients in ICU
    The Recap: Courts, Construction & Closed Classes
    189 Dutch tourists travel to Greece for 8-day ‘test holiday’
    Reopen shops, hospitality industry and contact professions, union urges
    Civil suit to be filed against man for clubbing a badger in Limburg
    Court of Appeal to rule on the legality of Belgium’s Covid measures before 30 April
    VUB research uncovers discrimination in Leuven rental market
    Schools will not reopen fully next week, education sector decides
    View more
    Share article:

    What to expect from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee

    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Wednesday to discuss possible relaxations of the coronavirus measures after the Easter holidays.

    The Committee will meet in person from 9:00 AM, and its decisions will be announced during a press conference afterwards, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.

    Several subjects will be on the table, but asked by VTM News about the decisions expected on Wednesday, De Croo said that it was best not to make too many statements in advance.

    “This Consultative Committee must be able to make decisions in peace,” he said, calling on everyone – experts and politicians alike – not to create “high expectations” as “these decisions should be balanced ones.”

    The reopening of the hospitality sector – which was planned for 1 May – will be one of the main topics on the table, even though several people, such as Corona Commissioner Pedro Facon, already stated that it would be better to postpone a reopening to mid-May instead.

    Calls to at least reopen the terraces on 1 May, however, are rising, and the Liège governor already stated that bars and restaurants in his province could reopen them, regardless of what the Consultative Committee decides.

    Related Posts

     

    Earlier this week, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke also stated that the Consultative Committee will set a framework for test events like in the Netherlands, where the authorities are looking into how to organise certain events safely, provided that a number of measures are followed.

    Additionally, while the reopening of schools from next week will also be discussed, the Committee is not expected to make any changes to the decision to restart education the same way as before the Easter pause, made by the education sector on Monday.

    The ban on non-essential travel to and from Belgium will be discussed as well, as the Ministerial Decree prohibiting it will expire from Monday 19 April, when the ban is set to be replaced by strict controls on testing and quarantining.

    However, while going on holiday to other EU countries will likely be allowed again, it will remain strongly discouraged, considering the infection rates across member states.

    In an interview with the Belga news agency last weekend, virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht stated that he had hoped the figures would have decreased more by now.

    “Two weeks, however, can make all the difference,” he said, adding that it is expected that many sectors are asking for guarantees, “but we, as virologists, cannot yet give any.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times