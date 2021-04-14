   
WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium announces ‘cautious’ relaxations after Easter pause...
How travel will work after Belgium lifts its...
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s Newest Timeline...
Johnson & Johnson asks not to use vaccine...
Italian off-duty carabinieri spot stolen Roman statue on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    Belgium announces ‘cautious’ relaxations after Easter pause
    How travel will work after Belgium lifts its non-essential travel ban
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s Newest Timeline
    Johnson & Johnson asks not to use vaccine until EMA decision next week
    Italian off-duty carabinieri spot stolen Roman statue on sale at Brussels Sablon
    EU reaches milestone of 100 million vaccinations
    Wealth of all people in Belgium hit record-high of €1 465 billion
    WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products
    Escalation in network attacks by pupils on school systems
    EU launches cheese diplomacy in negotiations on Cyprus issue
    Belgium wants more trains in the morning, evening and weekend
    Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes
    Belgium’s conversion to rich natural gas will be completed in 2024 instead of 2029
    Brussels cafés take AB InBev to court over rent
    Shops to open fully on 26 April, non-essential travel ban to be lifted: reports
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 5:00 PM
    ‘Taking the pressure off’: relax rules for outdoor activities, says Van Ranst
    Belgium in Brief: Let Us Go To The Bar !/?
    Hairdressers to reopen, ‘outdoor bubble’ back to 10 on 26 April: reports
    Agreement reached on the reopening of terraces: reports
    View more
    Share article:

    WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products

    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    © Anahi Martinez for Unsplash

    The European Union is the world’s second-largest importer of products derived from deforestation, according to a new report from WWF, the former Worldwide Fund for Nature.

    China comes in first place, ahead of the EU. However, within the EU, Belgium is one of the eight main countries involved, together accounting for 80% of imports of deforestation products.

    Deforestation in areas such as the Amazon rainforest has negative consequences for ecosystems worldwide, but the economic interests of the forest are also important to those on the ground, and many of the materials produced as a result of deforestation end up on the market in Belgium.

    Related News

     

    Last year, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling on the European Commission to tackle the problem, and the Commission is shortly to bring forward its proposal on new legislation to combat the problem of deforestation.

    In the meantime, the WWF report lays bare the extent of the problem and what the EU is currently doing to contribute to it.

    The report states that between 2005 and 2017, the EU was directly responsible, via products it imported, for 3.5 million hectares of deforestation. The rate dropped during the period, but still accounted for 16% of all deforestation, behind only China on 24%.

    The main products associated with deforestation are soy, palm oil, beef, wood products, cocoa and coffee.

    During the period in question, eight EU countries – Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Poland and Belgium – were responsible for 80% of the deforestation involved.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times