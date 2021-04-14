   
Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 April, 2021
Latest News:
Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some...
‘Must respect commitments that were made’, ministers say...
Almost 3,000 entrepreneurs sign an open letter to...
What to expect from the Consultative Committee...
Possible lifting of travel ban doesn’t prompt much...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes
    ‘Must respect commitments that were made’, ministers say ahead of Consultative Committee
    Almost 3,000 entrepreneurs sign an open letter to the Consultative Committee
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee
    Possible lifting of travel ban doesn’t prompt much optimism from Brussels travel agents
    Belgium wants more trains in the morning, evening and weekend
    Vaccination rollout: How Belgium is keeping up with its neighbours
    WWF: Belgium among major importers of deforestation products
    Nursing homes in low spirits, study shows
    EU trade in soy, palm oil and beef linked to tropical deforestation
    Coronavirus reproduction rate back above 1.0, meaning virus is accelerating
    The Recap: Passports, Population & Protection
    Calls from contact tracers are not recorded, Walloon agency says
    People in Belgium are finding it ‘increasingly difficult’ to limit journeys
    Belgium’s hospitality sector unites to demand reopening
    Johnson & Johnson ‘proactively’ delays vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Travelling with ‘Covid passport’ possible from end of June, says Reynders
    Coronavirus: Third wave continues in France
    Getting vaccinated during Ramadan is not a problem, Muslim Executive stresses
    Two million people have now received first vaccine dose in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Should you wear a mask when cycling? Some experts say yes

    Wednesday, 14 April 2021
    © Belga

    Some experts say you should be wearing a facemask when cycling during the current coronavirus measures, including the Groupe de Recherche et d’Action des Cyclistes Quotidiens (GRACQ).

    “Although there are currently few requirements, GRACQ recommends this health precautionary measure in certain cases,” says the association, which represents cyclists in French-speaking Belgium.

    In the absence of uniform official instructions about mask wearing while riding a bike, GRACQ released its own official opinion.

    They point out that official guidelines say wearing a mask “is recommended in the public space, especially when maintaining a safe physical distance is not possible,” and that the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine recommends them as a tool for slowing the spread of droplets in social spaces.

    “Cycling, like running, generates potentially contaminating microdroplets, as shown in a joint study by the KU Leuven and the University of Eindhoven,” GRACQ said.

    “Without a mask, the recommended physical distance increases with speed. In some cases, such as on busy cycle paths or in confined pedestrian areas, it can exceed the distance that is tenable.”

    Related News

     

    The organisation also pointed out that epidemiologists have warned about the risk of a second epidemic wave.

    “In view of this information, in addition to the areas where it is compulsory, GRACQ recommends wearing a bicycle mask when there is a high density of cyclists or pedestrians (in areas shared with them),” the organisation wrote.

    “Outside of these cases, it is up to each individual to judge whether or not it is necessary to wear it. Cycling should remain a pleasure.”

    Suggested tips for wearing a mask while cycling include applying the rules of good practice in order to make sure the mask is really effective, and remembering that it isn’t a replacement for other barrier measures like social distancing.

    “Since the required safety distance increases with speed, GRACQ also recommends adapting one’s speed in this particular health context, where one is in contact with other non-motorised users. In this respect, GRACQ advocates the widening of cycle paths: they should never be less than 1.5 metres.”

    Others in the cycling community have echoed the call for wearing a mask while riding a bike, like Cycling News, and Bicycling.com even has suggestions for how to wear two masks at the same time while riding, in keeping with guidelines from the American Centre for Disease Control.

    The Brussels Times