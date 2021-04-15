‘A first step’: wedding sector relieved by decisions for planned relaxations

The federation added that the measures should also be extended at least until the resumption of weddings with dance parties.
“The sector operates with a high season from May to September. If no dances are allowed this summer, many couples will cancel their parties and we will have another year without income,” De Clercq said.
The Consultative Committee also announced that, from Monday 26 April, pilot projects, which will involve testing, will also be launched.
The federation of wedding suppliers HL Belgium and the Event Confederation are also looking at whether a test wedding can be included in the plan.