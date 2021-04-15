Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans...

The Multi Tower building overlooking Place De Brouckère in Brussels will be getting a new tenant soon, illustrating that companies looking to relocate aren’t being deterred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The broad energy company Total has leased some 17,000 square metres in the CO2-neutral building to serve as its new headquarters, with a view of Brussels’ urban centre.

The move was handled by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, which has over 500 employees operating from offices in Brussels, Antwerp and Diegem.

“Even if the COVID-19 crisis has had a strong impact on companies, with a massive switch to teleworking and offices emptied of their staff, this important transaction underlines the major role of workspaces in corporate strategy,” said CBRE.

Their Belgium Occupier department is currently managing a large number of assignments for corporate tenants in the context of their “Stay VS Move” operations, CBRE said.

“Cargill, MSD, ITUC, Abott, Novartis, Equinor and Axa Partners are just some of the big names on the list.”

The Multi Tower is an office tower project developed by Immobel and Whitewood and designed by Conix-RDBM Architects. Of the 44,000 square metres of office and retail space and 19 floors, Total will occupy approximately 17,000 square metres spread over 8 floors.

“The work environment is changing and it is therefore necessary for companies to rethink the way they occupy it,” said Lionel Andries, Senior Director and Head of Workspace at CBRE Belgium.

“At CBRE Workspace, we are convinced that future offices will be more focused on collaboration, knowledge sharing and meetings between colleagues and clients – a model that will be hybrid, alternating between remote and face-to-face work.”

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times