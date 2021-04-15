   
Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 April, 2021
Latest News:
Fewer than one intensive care bed available per...
Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child...
Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans...
‘They’ve had to sit indoors enough’: Freddy opens...
Belgium in Brief: (Not) In Theatres Near You...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital
    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
    Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans
    ‘They’ve had to sit indoors enough’: Freddy opens his garden to the children
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) In Theatres Near You
    Port of Antwerp and UAntwerp examine biodiversity in dock water
    Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says
    Ghent’s city centre to be under camera surveillance for six months
    Reopening of terraces: 20 million pints ready for 8 May, says AB Inbev
    ‘A first step’: wedding sector relieved by decisions for planned relaxations
    VUB guest professor Djalali moved out of solitary, says Amnesty
    Sales of drinks soar in England as pubs reopen terraces
    Belgium won’t administer Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines yet
    What Belgium’s two ‘milestones’ for relaxations mean
    Covid-19: The rocky road to relaxation – some early reactions
    All coronavirus hospitalisation figures are decreasing
    The Recap: Decisions, Diplomacy & Destruction
    Belgium announces ‘cautious’ relaxations after Easter pause
    How travel will work after Belgium lifts its non-essential travel ban
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s Newest Timeline
    View more
    Share article:

    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry

    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Photo by Belga

    Belgium’s public health minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced on Thursday that he has freed up a budget of more than €20 million for child psychiatry to hire extra staff and increase admission capacity in other hospital departments.

    “We are offering an immediate response to the growing need for psychological and psychiatric help for children, adolescents and young adults,” he said in a statement.

    “In recent times, we have seen a clear increase in requests for psychiatric admissions for children and adolescents, including in the psychiatric departments of our general hospitals.”

    These are often children and young people with serious problems, such as eating disorders or signs of self-harm.

    “These children are in urgent need of help, but in the current situation, urgent admission is often impossible and parents are told that they have to wait six months before there is a place for their child,” said Vandenbroucke.

    “That is why we will increase the number of child psychiatry places in other departments of our hospitals. Specialised teams – ‘liaison teams’ – will provide the necessary and urgent help to children and young people.”

    Vandenbroucke also announced that resources have been freed up to hire additional staff, mainly to strengthen the pre and aftercare of children, adolescents and young adults.

    The Brussels Times