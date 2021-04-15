   
Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies...
Over a million Covid-19 deaths recorded in Europe...
‘Not all terraces will be profitable’ union warns...
Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in...
EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies
    Over a million Covid-19 deaths recorded in Europe so far
    ‘Not all terraces will be profitable’ union warns
    Anonymous donor continues to finance bike projects in Brussels with additional €800,000
    EU Commission may not be renewing vaccine contracts with Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson
    Research: Covid-19 more likely to cause blood clots than any vaccine
    ‘Cowardly’: Belgian coastal mayor sticks to 1 May to open terraces
    Fewer than one intensive care bed available per hospital
    Vandenbroucke releases more than €20 million for child psychiatry
    Pandemic doesn’t thwart companies’ Brussels relocation plans
    ‘They’ve had to sit indoors enough’: Freddy opens his garden to the children
    Belgium in Brief: (Not) In Theatres Near You
    Port of Antwerp and UAntwerp examine biodiversity in dock water
    Brussels theatre’s planned performance can serve as test event, mayor says
    Ghent’s city centre to be under camera surveillance for six months
    Reopening of terraces: 20 million pints ready for 8 May, says AB Inbev
    ‘A first step’: wedding sector relieved by decisions for planned relaxations
    VUB guest professor Djalali moved out of solitary, says Amnesty
    Sales of drinks soar in England as pubs reopen terraces
    Belgium won’t administer Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines yet
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium approves third self-test for sale in pharmacies

    Thursday, 15 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A third self-test has been authorised for sale in pharmacies in Belgium, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) announced on Thursday.

    After the self-tests from Roche and Biosynex, the one from the Xiamen Boson Biotech company has now also been given the green light.

    Since 6 April, pharmacists in Belgium have been allowed to sell self-tests to private individuals. The tests resemble the rapid coronavirus tests, but do not need to be taken by a doctor or a nurse. The result is known in roughly 20 minutes.

    Related News:

     

    However, while self-tests are now a main part of Belgium’s “testing strategy 2.0,” they only have a reliability of about 80%.

    This means they can give a false (both positive and negative) result, which is why authorities continue to stress the importance of respecting the coronavirus measures, even after a negative self-test result.

    Additionally, the pharmacist is required to inform the buyer about the test’s use and must also make it clear that consulting with a doctor is mandatory after a positive result.

    For people who are entitled to an increased allowance, the tests will cost €1. For the general population, the price will vary between €7 and €8, depending on the test, according to the authorities.

    More info on how self-tests work and how they fit into Belgium’s strategy can be found here.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times