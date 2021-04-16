   
Hundreds of young people have daily parties on Belgian coast
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 April, 2021
Latest News:
Hundreds of young people have daily parties on...
Give prison staff priority vaccination, says Justice Minister...
Proposal for new Brussels green space gains local...
EU auditors: Deployment of charging infrastructure for e-vehicles...
EMA investigating second side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 April 2021
    Hundreds of young people have daily parties on Belgian coast
    Give prison staff priority vaccination, says Justice Minister
    Proposal for new Brussels green space gains local support
    EU auditors: Deployment of charging infrastructure for e-vehicles must be accelerated
    EMA investigating second side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
    Clients sitting on a terrace before 8 May will be fined, police say
    Counterfeit goods: More complaints from buyers, fewer raids
    Travel remains ‘strongly discouraged’ once Belgium’s ban expires
    College of Procurators General warns against reopening terraces before 8 May
    Council of State opinion paves the way for pandemic law
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your First Terrace Order? 
    Brussels residents have no choice of vaccine
    Belgium to chair government expert group on the regulation of ‘killer robots’
    Cuddle Contacts: Belgium averages far beyond 1 per person rule
    Report: Brussels benefited little from businesses’ post-Brexit move into Europe
    Third dose of coronavirus vaccine ‘probably needed,’ says CEO Pfizer
    ‘Good reason to postpone reopening of terraces,’ says Alexander De Croo
    Experts question feasibility of Belgium’s relaxation milestones
    European Commission President received first dose of coronavirus vaccine 
    Let’s Go Urban: Audit reveals up to €450,000 in subsidies went missing
    View more
    Share article:

    Hundreds of young people have daily parties on Belgian coast

    Friday, 16 April 2021
    Illustration image. Credit: Belga

    In recent days, hundreds of young people are having spontaneous parties on the beach and along the seafront of the coastal town of Knokke-Heist, according to the local police.

    They start gathering in the afternoon, after which a spontaneous party breaks out later in the day. Most of them do not wear face masks, and do not keep their distance. According to the owners of several beach bars, they also destroy parts of their businesses.

    According to Steve Desmet, the chief of police in Knokke-Heist, it mainly concerns French-speaking children of people from Brussels or Walloon Brabant who have a second residence at the coast and return every year.

    “They have nothing to do because of the measures, and they get together in the same place every night,” he told VRT. “It is not okay at all, but intervening too strictly is not smart either.”

    It is a very difficult balancing act, according to Desmet, who said that the police have clear the beach a few times already, and that they remind the people present of the rules every time.

    “Fines are issued as well, but it is like pushing water uphill,” he said.

    “I know that these scenes look awful and are frustrating for the residents of Knokke-Heist,” Desmet said. “Nevertheless, we prefer to keep the young people in our sights and in the open air rather than at clandestine parties.”

    The police hope that once the Easter holidays are over and the schools restart on Monday, the parties will be over.

    “We are trying to make the best assessment to manage this problem. To reconcile all interests and then solve it,” he said. “But this is indeed not okay at all, we try to make that message clear.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times