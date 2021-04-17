   
Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Latest News:
Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2...
Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew...
Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels...
Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter...
“Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 17 April 2021
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    Monster criminal trial on former NATO site starts on Monday
    Residents of care homes may soon get more freedoms
    Electrical fault on Boeing’s 737 MAX appears more widespread than first thought
    Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March
    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
    28 arrests after deadly row in Liège
    Beagles needed urgently for testing, pleads new animal rights campaign
    American food giant Cargill plans ‘house of chocolate’ in Belgium
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions and deaths come down slowly ahead of new relaxations
    Hundreds of young people have daily parties on Belgian coast
    Give prison staff priority vaccination, says Justice Minister
    Proposal for new Brussels green space gains local support
    EU auditors: Deployment of charging infrastructure for e-vehicles must be accelerated
    EMA investigating second side effect of AstraZeneca vaccine
    Clients sitting on a terrace before 8 May will be fined, police say
    View more
    Share article:

    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service

    Saturday, 17 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Bressoux on Saturday confirmed a Friday afternoon clash between youth gangs in which one person died and two were wounded, while Wallonia’s transport service, TEC, diverted many of its bus lines from the area.

    The clash took place at about 5 p.m. at the Avenue de Nancy in Bressoux. Twenty-eight persons were held and were being questioned, the OPP said on Saturday. It added that OPP officials, an investigating judge, a forensic doctor and a ballistics expert visited the site on Friday evening.

    Heavy weapons seem to have been used in the clash, the prosecutor’s office said. It did not elaborate on the origin of the gangs – whether they were Kurds or Chechens – or where they came from – Liège or Verviers – as some media have claimed.

    OneTEC bus was hit by a rock thrown during the clash, prompting the deviation or cancellation of many lines during the weekend.

    “The TEC buses were not targeted but, as a precaution, lines 17,60,67,68 and 69 are no longer going through that neighbourhood and line 18 has been scrapped,” TEC spokesperson Carine Zanella told Belga news agency. “An assessment of the situation will be carried out on Sunday evening.”

    The Brussels Times