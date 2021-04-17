Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service

The Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) in Bressoux on Saturday confirmed a Friday afternoon clash between youth gangs in which one person died and two were wounded, while Wallonia’s transport service, TEC, diverted many of its bus lines from the area.

The clash took place at about 5 p.m. at the Avenue de Nancy in Bressoux. Twenty-eight persons were held and were being questioned, the OPP said on Saturday. It added that OPP officials, an investigating judge, a forensic doctor and a ballistics expert visited the site on Friday evening.

Heavy weapons seem to have been used in the clash, the prosecutor’s office said. It did not elaborate on the origin of the gangs – whether they were Kurds or Chechens – or where they came from – Liège or Verviers – as some media have claimed.

OneTEC bus was hit by a rock thrown during the clash, prompting the deviation or cancellation of many lines during the weekend.

“The TEC buses were not targeted but, as a precaution, lines 17,60,67,68 and 69 are no longer going through that neighbourhood and line 18 has been scrapped,” TEC spokesperson Carine Zanella told Belga news agency. “An assessment of the situation will be carried out on Sunday evening.”

