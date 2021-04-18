   
Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in...
Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing...
Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several...
European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of...
News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    Monster criminal trial on former NATO site starts on Monday
    Residents of care homes may soon get more freedoms
    Electrical fault on Boeing’s 737 MAX appears more widespread than first thought
    Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March
    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
    28 arrests after deadly row in Liège
    Beagles needed urgently for testing, pleads new animal rights campaign
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    © Belga

    The positivity rate of testing for Covid-19 has now gone up to 10%, the highest it has been since November, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    From 7 to 14 April, an average of 3,638 new people tested positive per day, up by 1% from the seven-day average of the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 947,000. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 441 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 22% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 11 and 17 April, an average of 233.7 patients were admitted to hospital per day, a decrease of 6% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s seven-day average of 236.3.

    In total, 2,916 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Friday, 99 fewer than the day before, and 924 patients were in intensive care units, one more than the day before. Meanwhile, 547 patients were on a ventilator, six more than the previous day.

    From 7 to 14 April, an average number of 39 deaths occurred per day, marking an 8.4% decrease compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 39.4. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,718.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,950,159 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 41,838.9 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of exactly 10%.

    This percentage was 1.6% higher than yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 12%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 2,204,943 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 24% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 696,692 people – or 7.6% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.94, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times