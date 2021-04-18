   
Group holds sit-in in Brussels against COVID measures
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
    Archived Photo. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    About 15 people staged a sit-in in Brussels to express dissatisfaction at the way measures have been taken against the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak of the pandemic.

    The brief protest was held at the Carrefour de l’Europe, opposite the Brussels-Central train station.

    “We’ve reached a point where the COVID crisis is being managed by ministerial decree,” its organiser, Jérémy Cosyns, said in a video explaining the reasons for his action.

    “We’ve counted 33 over the past one year, and with each text our rights are eroded,” he said. “Had we noted a similar situation in a distant country, we would not have hesitated to denounce that situation as undemocratic.”

    “There is no debate in parliament, there’s a lack of parliamentary courage (…) Government and Parliament have not always fought against the epidemic with total respect for our Constitution,” added Cosyns, who also denounced the penal sanctions linked to the COVID measures.

    The Brussels Times