   
Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to...
Denmark still administers AstraZeneca’s vaccine on a voluntary...
Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and...
Brussels Airlines launches search for 250 ‘heroes of...
Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 April 2021
    Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’
    Denmark still administers AstraZeneca’s vaccine on a voluntary basis
    Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and five other countries
    Brussels Airlines launches search for 250 ‘heroes of the pandemic’
    Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end of May
    Belgium in Brief: Every Commute Needs A Coffee
    Non-essential travel ban lifted today: Controls on testing ‘could take place’
    Belgian Olympians will get priority for coronavirus vaccine, health ministers announce
    Terraces ‘guaranteed’ to reopen on 8 May, say Francophone Liberals
    Dutch ‘test holiday’ to Rhodes: participants return following negative tests
    Brussels’ Bru-VAX vaccine reservation system is online
    Belgian-owned naturist resort tops international review
    Schools should reopen 100% to support children’s mental health, pediatric task force warns
    Coronavirus situation in hospitals remains critical: 933 patients in ICU
    46 cows stolen overnight in Luxembourg province
    Thousands visit Hallerbos despite pleas to stay away
    Group holds sit-in in Brussels against COVID measures
    Coronavirus: Europe considers ditching AstraZeneca for poor vaccine delivery
    Non-Belgians involved in Liège brawl may be deported
    Flanders: 25% of innovation support in the last five years went to only 25 companies
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’

    Monday, 19 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The Federal Public Health Service launched the “Senior Patients” campaign on Monday, to inform elderly people about the possibility of appointing a trusted person as a representative in matters of health care.

    The aim is for the trusted person to guide and support the elderly person in their choices regarding medical care.

    When an elderly person is temporarily or permanently unable to make their own medical decisions, these can be made on their behalf by this designated person.

    “Patients who have taken this step feel more reassured,” said Marie-Noëlle Verhaegen of the Patients’ Rights Unit of the Federal Mediation Office of the FPS Public Health.

    “They are reassured that a person of their choice can help them in their contacts with health care providers or represent them when they are no longer able to exercise their rights themselves,” she added.

    Translation: “Feel at rest! Like any patient, elderly patients can choose a family member or relative to support them during medical consultations or hospitalisation. Check out the new campaign of the FPS Public Health and talk about it!”

    The campaign aims to inform both older patients and frontline carers.

    Initially, it will be rolled out in residential care centres, and will then be extended to other professions in contact with older people, such as home care and rehabilitation centres.

    The Brussels Times