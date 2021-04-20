Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards of dead people

Police in Antwerp are cracking down on abuse of handicapped parking permits and parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

Over the weekend, their mobile unit did a control check on 400 handicapped parking spaces that resulted in police revoking six drivers licenses.

In one case, police found a handicapped parking card that had been issued to someone who had died in 2006. The driver’s licence of the person using it was immediately withdrawn.

“Actions like this remain necessary and will be repeated,” said police in a press release.

Seven other cards were found to either be no longer valid, or issued to a deceased person.

“Many offenders misuse the parking tickets or reserved parking spaces out of convenience or for financial gain,” said police. “A signal to the users and abusers is needed.”

Antwerp used visible patrols but also plain-clothes police officers, as well, in the operation.

In some cases, people without any designated placard at all parked their car in a spot reserved for those with disabilities. Seven cars were towed because the owner was unable to come to the scene to move the vehicle.

Police issued 22 fines, and offenders who had their license revoked will get it back in 15 days.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times