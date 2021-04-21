   
Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Latest News:
Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9...
Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis...
All hospitalisation figures due to coronavirus decreased...
Attention: Police on the prowl as speed-camera campaign...
The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
    Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis worse, psychologists warn
    All hospitalisation figures due to coronavirus decreased
    Attention: Police on the prowl as speed-camera campaign begins
    The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA
    Conference of the Future of Europe starts with digital platform for citizens’ debate
    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke
    Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three dead as police continue to search rubble
    Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day
    EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for babies
    Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards of dead people
    Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new variants in Belgium, warns Van Gucht 
    More than 800,000 vaccines to be delivered next week, none from Johnson & Johnson
    Belgium in Brief: What Is A Terrace?
    More than one in four people over the age of 80 still not vaccinated in Wallonia
    Port of Antwerp expands fleet with energy-efficient tugboats
    Belgium on track for coldest April in 35 years as average temperatures drop by 6°C
    Petrol prices to rise from Wednesday
    View more
    Share article:

    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour

    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The average wage of a Deliveroo ‘rider’, or food delivery courier, was as low as €9.2 per hour in recent years and is continuing to decrease.

    Between the beginning of 2018 and 2020, around 10,000 courier runs were analysed by the Christian trade union CSC-United Freelancers to better understand the wages, according to a report by Bruzz.

    “That €9/hour does not yet include costs such as the rental of an electric bicycle, the mobile phone subscription, or appropriate clothing for cycling. Moreover, the couriers then still have no social rights, such as insurance against illness or accident, unemployment or pension rights,” said CSC-United Freelancers’ Martin Willems.

    He explained that this wage was what couriers who work according to the peer-to-peer statute (around 85%) earn after deducting the 10% income tax they have to pay and added that this figure had decreased since the observation period.

    For the remaining 15% of couriers who work independently, the hourly wage is 70 cents higher at €9.9, but, as Willems pointed out, “self-employed people often also have more costs.”

    The union has been calling on platforms such as Deliveroo or UberEats, which often highlight the presumed desire for “freedom and flexibility” their delivery drivers get in job advertisements, to give these riders a real employee status.

    “Then they would have to respect certain minimum rates of the transport sector. Couriers would then earn €13.9. And the companies themselves would pay over €21 per hour per courier, more than double what they are willing to pay today,” said Willems.

    According to reports, the couriers of Deliveroo and Uber Eats receive just under €5 per delivery. But the number of deliveries they can make per hour varies a lot, for example depending on the distance, the time of day, the day of the week or the weather.

    In the UK, Deliveroo couriers can earn as little as £2 (€2.32) an hour, according to a recent analysis by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism of invoices.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times