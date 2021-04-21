   
Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Latest News:
Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation...
Belgium should postpone relaxations to end of May,...
Banking: ING scraps interest on savings over €250,000...
EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green...
Flanders launches hunt for three new national parks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation
    Belgium should postpone relaxations to end of May, expert suggests
    Banking: ING scraps interest on savings over €250,000
    EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations
    Flanders launches hunt for three new national parks
    Breda scraps ‘test event’ for 10,000 people after protests
    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
    Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis worse, psychologists warn
    All hospitalisation figures due to coronavirus decreased
    Attention: Police on the prowl as speed-camera campaign begins
    The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA
    Conference of the Future of Europe starts with digital platform for citizens’ debate
    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke
    Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three dead as police continue to search rubble
    Nearly 14,000 people register for vaccination on Bru-VAX in one day
    EMA finds ‘possible link’ between rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    Antwerp police consider branded merchandise, including onesies for babies
    Police crackdown on people using handicapped parking cards of dead people
    Lifted travel ban means ‘increased risk’ of new variants in Belgium, warns Van Gucht 
    View more
    Share article:

    Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation

    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Photo from The Port of Antwerp.

    The Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) and the Port of Antwerp are investigating the cause of an odour nuisance after multiple complaints regarding the stench.

    Elevated concentrations of benzene in the Port were measured by VMM overnight between this past Sunday and Monday. No further increases have been observed since that peak, but the two agencies are investigating what could have caused it, and if it is indeed related to the smell.

    Benzene is found in the environment fairly often, mostly as a result of industrial processes.

    “We inhale benzene every day, often in petrol stations, through car exhausts, glues, paints, detergents or tobacco smoke,” the Port said in a press release. “You are also exposed to elevated concentrations of benzene in the air near chemical plants. Very high concentrations or permanent exposure can cause serious health risks.”

    Related News

     

    EU regulations stipulate that the limit for benzene should not exceed 5µg/m³ as an annual average, regulations with which the Port says it complies.

    “However, during the night from Sunday to Monday, benzene concentrations temporarily rose above the emission threshold of 5µg/m³, which explains why there were nuisance complaints.”

    Multiple reports of an odour nuisance were received at the beginning of the week.

    “Of course we also understand that the odours are annoying and raise questions or concerns,” the Port said in its statement. “The VMM is currently carrying out analyses and we are awaiting the results.”

    Odour issues in the Port of Antwerp can have many causes, including the degassing, loading or unloading of ships, or normal residues released during industrial processes. Both the VMM and the Antwerp Port Authority jointly monitor the air quality at the Port of Antwerp.

    “When the Port of Antwerp receives complaints about odour nuisance, we always investigate them,” said the statement. “We check whether we can link them to incidents that have occurred at companies in the port. If there is a link, we always talk to the company concerned and see how we can avoid this in the future.”

    If it appears that mistakes have been made by a company, the Port says the harbour master will act against this within his powers.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times