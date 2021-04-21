Record number of new businesses started in Belgium in 2020

Despite the coronavirus crisis, 106,788 new businesses were created in Belgium in 2020, setting a record number of new entrepreneurs for the eighth consecutive year.

The data comes from “The Starters Atlas” presented on Wednesday by UCM, Graydon and Unizo, which documented new start-ups and businesses.

The number of entrepreneurs who started a business may have only increased by 0.64%, or an additional 680 businesses when compared to 2019 (which is less than the +6% growth in 2019, +5.3% in 2018, +5.9% in 2017), but it was especially notable to see an overall increase in the context of the ongoing global pandemic.

Flanders especially saw significant growth, with 65,555 new businesses registered in 2020, an increase of 1.12%.

In Wallonia, on the other hand, the number of start-ups fell by 5% to 23,622. Brussels had an even greater decrease of 11%, with 11,273 new businesses registered in 2020.

In Flanders, there are now 9.9 new businesses per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to 9.3 in Brussels and only 6.5 per 1,000 inhabitants in Wallonia.

