   
Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new victims
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Latest News:
Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new...
Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo...
Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked...
Record number of new businesses started in Belgium...
Strict restrictions on reopening of terraces makes it...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new victims
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo
    Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked helicopter
    Record number of new businesses started in Belgium in 2020
    Strict restrictions on reopening of terraces makes it unprofitable, says hospitality sector
    Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation
    Belgium should postpone relaxations to end of May, expert suggests
    Banking: ING scraps interest on savings over €250,000
    EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations
    Flanders launches hunt for three new national parks
    Breda scraps ‘test event’ for 10,000 people after protests
    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
    Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis worse, psychologists warn
    All hospitalisation figures due to coronavirus decreased
    Attention: Police on the prowl as speed-camera campaign begins
    The Recap: Emergencies, Elderly & EMA
    Conference of the Future of Europe starts with digital platform for citizens’ debate
    Johnson & Johnson resumes vaccine deliveries to Europe
    Vaccinating all adults in Flanders before 11 July ‘still feasible,’ says Beke
    Fire in Anderlecht has left at least three dead as police continue to search rubble
    View more
    Share article:

    Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new victims

    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Photo by Walter Derieuw.

    Police have finished their search of the rubble following a major fire in Anderlecht on Monday that left at least three people dead and 30 others hospitalised, and there are currently no signs of additional victims or missing occupants.

    The building remains too unstable at the moment for the fire expert to visit the scene and look for a cause.

    On Tuesday, police used drones to search through what remained of the apartment building where the fire occurred.

    They found the bodies of what are thought to be a father and his 14-year-old daughter who were said to be still missing, though those bodies have yet to be officially identified. There have been additional reports of “several people” missing since the fire, but these remain unconfirmed at this time.

    “As far as we know now, two people were missing. At the moment we do not know anyone who is still wanted,” Willemien Baert of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office told Bruzz.

    “All the people we were looking for have been found,” said spokesperson Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels-South police zone. “There were no more people on our lists.”

    While many of those injured in the fire remain hospitalised, the Brussels fire brigade says their four injured firefighters can return to work.

    “One person is unfit for work for one night, the other three are back on duty,” said spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

    “They are seriously affected by the incident and are receiving assistance from our stress team.”

    The police have passed on Tuesday’s drone images to the public prosecutor’s fire expert.

    Until that expert can go to the scene, the police themselves will not carry out any more investigations.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times