   
Belgian residents ‘not welcome’ when Dutch terraces open next week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian residents ‘not welcome’ when Dutch terraces open...
Belgium considers organising ‘large-scale’ test event in May...
Diamonds: Investigation into bankruptcy of former industry number...
‘Administrative oversight’ sees Brits face Belgian citizenship woes...
Authorities fail to make contact with ‘La Boum...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Belgian residents ‘not welcome’ when Dutch terraces open next week
    Belgium considers organising ‘large-scale’ test event in May
    Diamonds: Investigation into bankruptcy of former industry number one
    ‘Administrative oversight’ sees Brits face Belgian citizenship woes
    Authorities fail to make contact with ‘La Boum 2’ organisers ahead of planned party
    Cut notary costs by 10% when buying a house, says minister
    Belgium extends all measures unchanged by Consultative Committee to 31 May
    Police finish search after Anderlecht fire, no new victims
    Belgium in Brief: Waiting For De Croo
    Five years for attempted prison break with hijacked helicopter
    Record number of new businesses started in Belgium in 2020
    Strict restrictions on reopening of terraces makes it unprofitable, says hospitality sector
    Foul odour at Port of Antwerp under investigation
    Belgium should postpone relaxations to end of May, expert suggests
    Banking: ING scraps interest on savings over €250,000
    EU reaches deal on Climate Law, making Green Deal goals legal obligations
    Flanders launches hunt for three new national parks
    Breda scraps ‘test event’ for 10,000 people after protests
    Average wage of Deliveroo ‘riders’ just over €9 per hour
    Ignoring people’s feelings is making the coronavirus crisis worse, psychologists warn
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian residents ‘not welcome’ when Dutch terraces open next week

    Wednesday, 21 April 2021
    Credit: RIVM

    The terraces in the Netherlands will reopen on Wednesday 28 April, but people living in Belgium are not allowed to quickly cross the border to grab a drink yet, according to the Dutch authorities.

    From next week, the Dutch terraces will be open again, between noon and 6:00 PM, for a maximum of two people per table (unless it concerns a bubble), and up to 50 people per establishment, the government announced earlier this week.

    Additionally, everyone who wants to sit on such a terrace will have to register and reserve a table, but the cabinet of Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad that “Belgian residents are not welcome yet.”

    According to people living on the border with the Netherlands, the Dutch coronavirus information line indicated that border residents who are allowed to cross the border for essential shopping, could also cross the border for a terrace.

    Related News:

     

    However, this information is not correct, according to Axel Dees, the spokesperson for De Jonge. “Even if it is just for half an hour or to have one drink: as a Belgian resident, you have to go into quarantine on arrival.”

    He stressed that only border workers, people who study across the border or who go on family visits do not have to go into quarantine.

    “It concerns essential reasons,” Dees said. “For all the other things, you have to go into quarantine. Whether you enter the country by bicycle, car or any other means of transport.”

    This quarantine normally lasts for ten days, but can be shortened to five days after a negative Covid-19 on day 5. “So, going across the border just to have a beer on a terrace is not possible,” he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times