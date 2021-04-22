   
Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
    Faced with the fall in pork sales prices as a result of the measures taken in the context of the coronavirus health crisis and African swine fever, the Walloon government decided to mobilise €5.5 million for the region’s pig farmers.

    Pig farmers can be granted compensation of €530 per sow as a result of the aid.

    “The objective of this measure is to support farmers facing unprecedented cash flow difficulties that jeopardise the continuity of the specific production model of Walloon pig farming,” said Walloon Agriculture Minister Willy Borsus.

    The total amount, which is already approved by the European Commission, is capped at €100,000 per farm.

