People should not expect new measures or relaxations after the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the Chamber on Thursday afternoon.

While the current measures will be discussed, the meeting will mainly focus on the “operationalisation” of the decisions that were made at the previous Committee, last week.

“Do not expect new measures or new relaxations to be announced tomorrow,” De Croo clarified. “The meeting will be about how we organise the activities outside, which would be planned as of 8 May.”

In practice, this means that measures – such as a closing time and the number of people allowed at a table – will be decided on for the terraces, once they are allowed to reopen, and a framework for the organisation of the culture and events sector.

In the runup to the Committee, mayors across the country and the hospitality industry already pleaded to be allowed to keep the terraces open until 11:00 PM, to make sure the restart is profitable.

On Friday afternoon, the Consultative Committee will meet in person from 3:00 PM. Following the meeting, a press conference will be held to announce the latest decisions, the cabinet of De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times