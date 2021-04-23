   
Covid-19: Most figures are coming down slowly
Friday, 23 April, 2021
    Belgium’s reproduction rate remains at 1.01, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average more than one other person, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    This means that the epidemic is slowly increasing in Belgium.

    From 13 to 19 April, the number of people testing positive per day fell by 8% to 3,578 from the 7-day average of the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 964,526. This reflects those who have been infected, all confirmed active cases, and those who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 454.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an 11% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    From 13 to 19 April, an average number of 39.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 2.5% decrease compared to the week before. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,909.

    Between 16 and 22 April, an average of 240.1 patients were admitted to the hospital per day, the same as the average of the week before.

    The total number of coronavirus patients in hospitals on Thursday was 2,989, down by 86 from the day before, of whom 910 patients were in intensive care units, down by 23 since the day before. Meanwhile, 549 patients were on a ventilator, the same number as the previous day.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 12,156,374 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 40,512.0 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.7%.

    This percentage is unchanged since last week’s seven-day average, while testing decreased by7%.

    As of 20 April, a total of 2,469,557 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 26.9% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 727,972 people – or 7.9% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

