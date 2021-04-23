   
Constitutional Court throws out data retention law
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 April, 2021
Latest News:
Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium,...
In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of...
Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening...
Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more...
Beer in the front, party in the back:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 April 2021
    Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU
    In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges
    Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening in violation of coronavirus measures
    Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more experiments on dogs or cats
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Constitutional Court throws out data retention law
    Covid-19: Most figures are coming down slowly
    The Recap: Optimising, Options & Openings
    New advice: pregnant women should get priority vaccination
    Don’t expect relaxations from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee, says De Croo
    Europe’s problem with toxic masks: ‘Does von der Leyen even know what she has been inhaling?’
    Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend
    Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills
    Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector
    Diesel prices will rise slightly on Friday
    ‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca in Europe
    Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign
    Belgian mayors plead for 11:00 PM closing time for terraces
    Germany plans to buy 30 million doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine
    Could smart streetlighting in European cities help fight the coronavirus?
    View more
    Share article:

    Constitutional Court throws out data retention law

    Friday, 23 April 2021
    © Priscilla Du Preez for Unsplash

    The Constitutional Court of Belgium yesterday declared the so-called data retention law unconstitutional, a decision which threw police, investigating magistrates and prosecutors into turmoil.

    Put briefly, the data retention law obliges all telecommunications companies to keep details of every transaction that takes place through their system for one year, just in case the authorities should later need to consult the data in the course of an investigation.

    But privacy advocates and others have long complained that the law goes far beyond its remit, on two grounds. In the first place, the law does not discriminate: the details of every call or text message sent and received by every one of us are retained.

    That does not include the content of such calls or messages, to be clear. Only the metadata – the numbers of both parties, duration of call and location of the parties – are saved.

    In the second place, opponents argue, the law is one massive fishing expedition for the authorities. Instead of having to show just cause to investigate a named suspect’s phone traffic and obtain a warrant from the court, the authorities simply throw all of that data in a box – maintained by the telecoms companies at their own expense – and allow investigators to dip into it at their own convenience.

    The Constitutional Court has now decided that has to stop. In cases already under investigation, where the retention law has been used, it will be up to a judge to decide if the retained data can be used.

    In new cases, however, the data is off limits from now on.

    The authorities are already claiming they will be stripped of a vital source of information by the ruling, and not only in criminal cases. For example, in missing persons cases, it is often vital to be able to locate the rough location of the person according to their GSM signal. That information will no longer be available.

    Federal justice minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD) said he and his colleagues at defence and telecoms were already – after the data retention law was declared unlawful by the European Court of Justice – at work designing a new replacement.

    In 90 percent of judicial investigations, that phone data is used. So there must be a new law. It will be a layered law, more specifically targeting the type of crime, and privacy will be taken into account,” he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times