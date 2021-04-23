Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:15 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce its latest decisions about Belgium’s coronavirus measures during a press conference from 6:15 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met on Friday from 3:00 PM, to discuss how to organise activities that are planned to be possible again from 8 May.

De persconferentie over de beslissingen van het Overlegcomité zal plaatsvinden om 18.15. La conférence de presse annonçant les décisions du Comité de concertation se déroulera à 18h15. — Tom Meulenbergs (@tombrgs) April 23, 2021



The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on the conditions for the reopening of terraces, and a framework for the culture and events sector. The broadcast will be available here:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times