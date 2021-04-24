Cheat Sheet: What does the outdoor plan allow?...

Belgium’s ‘outdoor plan’ will officially come into effect on 8 May, meaning the country can officially move towards resuming a host of outdoor activities.

“We start with good news: the vaccination campaign is running at full speed,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during a press conference on Friday. “So far, 72% of the over-65s have already received their first vaccine, and by the end of the month, we should see similar vaccination figures for the other risk groups.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Terraces:

From 8 May, terraces can officially reopen, with up to four customers per table can be served.

They can open from 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

There is no maximum number of people allowed per terrace, but tables have to be 1.5 metres from each other.

People have to be served at their table and have to wear a mask when moving around.

Staff have to wear face masks.

Youth activities: Can continue with up to 25 people but without an audience. Children up to 12 years old can participate in indoor activities with up to ten people.

Outdoor Events: Also from 8 May, outdoor events, such as cultural performances, will be allowed for up to 50 people. From June, up to 200 people will be allowed to attend outdoor events.

Indoor Events: Some test events will be able to take place. From June, indoor events will also be possible, with a maximum occupancy of 75% of the venues and a maximum of 200 people. Attendees have to wear a face mask and respect the social distance.

For events in July and August, a decision will happen in the middle of May.

Organised Activities: From 25 June, organised activities, both indoors and outdoors, can occur again with up to 50 people.

Youth Summer camps: Will be possible this summer in ‘bubbles’ of up to 50 people. Overnight stays are allowed from 25 June.

Priority must now be given to life outdoors, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

“From June, we can think about life inside, when 80% of vulnerable people have been vaccinated, and no more than 500 people are in intensive care,” he added.

The next Consultative Committee meeting is scheduled for 11 May.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times