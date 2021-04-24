   
SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus – Brussels: Prime Minister, Mayors to discuss...
Namur unveils 22 grassroot projects totalling 330,000 euros...
Around 900,000 vaccines expected in Belgium next week...
SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse...
Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    Coronavirus – Brussels: Prime Minister, Mayors to discuss measures on Wednesday
    Namur unveils 22 grassroot projects totalling 330,000 euros
    Around 900,000 vaccines expected in Belgium next week
    SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases
    Weather Report: Sunny skies across Belgium
    Brush fire on military domain: lack of man and materiel blamed
    Limiting global warming to 1.5°C remains a distant target
    Belgium lowers minimum age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine
    Five French patients transferred to Belgium remain in hospital
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Thirty test events planned for May and June
    Domestic dispute in Forest leaves one man fighting for life
    Joe Biden set to visit Brussels in June
    Police break up 100 person outdoor party in Brussels
    Seaside mayor has a plan for opening terraces on 1 May
    Cheat Sheet: What does the outdoor plan allow?
    New relaxations: Reactions from the sectors involved
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions coming down, but death rate remains unchanged
    Belgium lays out rules to reopen terraces from 8 May
    Massive fire reduces hundreds of hectares of nature reserve to ash in Antwerp province
    View more
    Share article:

    SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases

    Saturday, 24 April 2021
    © Belga

    The SOS Enfants humanitarian organisation has warned of a significant increase in child abuse cases as the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis worsens already precarious situations.

    “We’re sending out a distress call today,” SOS Enfants said in a press release. “Many SOS Enfants teams face an increase in reports of abused children. Completely swamped, we are obliged to refer these reporters – family members or professionals – to a psycho-social care network that is itself already overwhelmed. (…) This situation is intolerable for the caregivers that we are.”

    With the network paralysed, the teams say they are no longer able to adequately fulfil their mission and take care of the traumatised children and families.

    “In certain regions, the requests are shooting up,” SOS Enfants said, noting a 50% increase at SOS Charleroi and a 45% increase at SOS Liège-Montlégia in the first quarter of 2021.

    In recent months, the situation of child victims has worsened “dramatically” since the time it takes for mental health and education services to intervene following abuse reports has increased significantly. This is compounded by a shortage of space in emergency host families and shelters, SOS Enfants added.

    The organisation’s teams note that the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a direct impact on child abuse. “The child can no longer speak to anyone about the violence to which it has been subjected and is deprived of a primordial place of learning and socialisation,” SOS-Enfants noted.

    Newborns in danger have also become invisible because the National Office for Child Affairs has limited house visits by its employees.

    SOS Enfants stresses that these children must be “made visible” by reopening schools, sports and entertainment centres, frontline educational and psycho-medico-social centres, etc., which serve as radars. Youth support services also need to be fully available. “We are all essential professions and telecommuting should not apply here,” SOS Enfants argued.

    The teams also want an extraordinary budget to cover additional staff.

    They are calling for consultations with the ministers in charge of infants, youth support and health to rethink the fight against child abuse in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, SOS Enfants said.

    The Brussels Times