Kayaks, bikes and gardens: Namur unveils 22 new city projects

The Walloon city of Namur will spend €330,000 on 22 projects submitted by residents aiming to make the city a better place, alderwoman in charge of citizen’s participation, Patricia Grandchamps, announced on Friday.

The 22 winning projects, selected from over 70 by public vote, will each receive funding ranging from €455 to €66,530 as part of a grassroots campaign launched a year ago by the city.

The “Rendre Namur plus belle ensemble” projects selected include a bicycle shop and an outdoor fitness centre at the Red Cross centre for refugees.

Other projects include a street park (skateboards, scooters, roller skates etc.) for children and teenagers, collective vegetable and ornamental gardens, plants along embankments along the Meuse to enhance biodiversity, and a pier enabling accessible kayaking along the river.

“We’re seeing a certain enthusiasm,” Grandchamps said. “Some 5,390 Namur residents above the age of 16 voted for one or more projects. That shows they are interested in the themes chosen: environment, social affairs and neighbourhood life.”

A new call for citizen’s projects for financing will be launched each year in Namur municipality.

The Brussels Times