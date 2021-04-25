   
Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Latest News:
Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71...
Research: Oxford University close to breakthrough with malaria...
Belgium lowers strength threshold for glasses reimbursement...
New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?...
New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71
    Research: Oxford University close to breakthrough with malaria vaccine
    Belgium lowers strength threshold for glasses reimbursement
    New measures: What’s allowed from Monday?
    New Covid rule: Cleaner can leave without penalty if they feel at risk
    Anti curfew protests held across Germany
    The enemies of European Football
    Covid-19: One in three businesses is breaking the rules in Flanders
    Belgium is on the right track, says Vandenbroucke
    Jazz hands: Flanders introduces master’s in musicals
    Covid-19: All major indicators are now on a downward trend
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Train departs with open doors: SNCB suspends tests of new safety procedure
    Belgium considers stricter quarantine for people coming from high-risk zones
    Temporary VAT reduction for hospitality sector approved
    Government approves extra €50 million for asylum policy
    Brussels expected to discuss terraces and curfew on Wednesday
    Kayaks, bikes and gardens: Namur unveils 22 new city projects
    Around 900,000 vaccines expected in Belgium next week
    SOS Enfants warns of spike in child abuse cases
    View more
    Share article:

    Joseph Maraite dies at the age of 71

    Sunday, 25 April 2021
    © Belga

    Joseph Maraite, former Minister-President of the German-speaking Community died on Sunday aged 71, Health Minister Antonios Antoniadis announced on social media.

    Maraite was born on 11 September 1949 at Waimes and was a German teacher from 1972 to 1976 before leaving the classroom to devote himself entirely to politics.

    In 1977, he became a member of the German-speaking Community’s council on culture, which later became its parliament.

    From 1984 to 1986, Maraite was a minister in the Community’s first government, led by Bruno Fagnoul, whom he replaced in 1986.

    His three terms were marked by critical institutional reforms that gave greater autonomy to the smallest of Belgium’s federated entities.

    In addition to the German-speaking Community, Maraite also played an active rôle in the commune of Burg-Reuland, where he was a municipal councillor, alderman and finally mayor between 2004 and 2017, before handing over his mayor’s sash to Marion Dhur.

    Maraite died at the age of 71.

    The Brussels Times