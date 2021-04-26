   
Pfizer will start vaccinating family members of its staff directly
Monday, 26 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Pharmaceutical company Pfizer will start vaccinating family members of its employees itself, using extra doses on top of those delivered to the government.

    Pfizer employees, over 2,500 at the Puurs site in Antwerp, had already been vaccinated by the vaccine manufacturer to make sure fewer people would fall ill, and production could be guaranteed.

    On Monday, however, staff were told that from Tuesday, their family members can also receive the vaccine. It concerns employees’ partner, parents (in-law), grandparents and children from the age of 16, sources told VRT NWS.

    In a written response, Pfizer itself referred to staff’s “immediate family,” reports VRT. However, those who already have an appointment for a vaccine via the regular route, will likely not receive a shot sooner.

    “Our employees are critical to our efforts, and we are looking at ways to protect and care for them,” the company said. “The cost of this vaccination campaign is borne entirely by Pfizer, and is without obligation to the affected colleagues and their immediate families.”

    Additionally, the company stressed that it concerns additional doses for the internal campaign, “doses that come on top of the vaccines already provided for the Belgian government.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times