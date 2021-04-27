Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching, education union says

Schools should only return to 100% face-to-face education if they can fulfill their duties as employers to protect the health safety of staff, according to the socialist union for free education (SETCa-SEL).

One day ahead of the meeting during which it will be decided whether full-time in-person education can restart on 3 May, the union warned it will check all actions taken to protect teachers and whether health measures can be respected.

“The SETCa-SEL demands that the sanitary norms that apply to everyone everywhere and all the time in the public space be strictly imposed on school employers. A 100% return to the classroom from 3 May will only be possible where the strict sanitary conditions are met,” the union said.

Related News

The union argued that some schools are not fulfilling their duties as employers and that they are failing to provide face masks and hand gel to all their staff.

It added that, in some of the schools, respecting social distancing and proper ventilation is simply impossible.

“Wherever this is the case, the SETCa-SEL urges its affiliates to refer the matter to the appropriate consultation bodies, prevention advisers and the labour inspectorate to have the shortcomings noted,” a press release from the union read.

The Minister of Education for the French-speaking community, Caroline Désir, has consulted with health experts over the past few days and is expected to meet with education stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss a possible resumption of 100% face-to-face teaching.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times