   
Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching, education union says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 April, 2021
Latest News:
Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching,...
‘Not a race’: Francophone politicians oppose faster relaxations...
Physical Belgian Pride event cancelled for second year...
First hearing by European Commission against AstraZeneca tomorrow...
58 travellers caught with false Covid-19 test at...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 April 2021
    Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching, education union says
    ‘Not a race’: Francophone politicians oppose faster relaxations in Flanders
    Physical Belgian Pride event cancelled for second year running 
    First hearing by European Commission against AstraZeneca tomorrow
    58 travellers caught with false Covid-19 test at Brussels Airport
    ‘Preventive approach will be adopted’ in preparation for La Boum 2, says Close
    Coronavirus situation in hospitals in Belgium becoming worse again
    The Recap: Family, Fitness & Failing
    66% of Belgians think travel ban was lifted too early, survey shows
    Belgium’s Easter pause was ‘an economic flop,’ say shop owners
    Cyprus lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers from 10 May
    Pfizer will start vaccinating family members of its staff directly
    European Commission takes legal action against AstraZeneca
    One case of Indian variant of coronavirus found in person from Saint-Josse
    ‘Calculated risk’: Belgium relaxes rules while Covid-19 figures stagnate
    Vaccination rates in Brussels: large differences between municipalities
    Mobile vaccination teams start work in Brussels
    A year of lockdowns has left young athletes out of shape and out of practice, experts worry
    Brussels continues to be Belgium’s most expensive region for housing
    Belgium in Brief: Ending the Easter Pause
    View more
    Share article:

    Schools must protect staff before resuming face-to-face teaching, education union says

    Tuesday, 27 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Schools should only return to 100% face-to-face education if they can fulfill their duties as employers to protect the health safety of staff, according to the socialist union for free education (SETCa-SEL).

    One day ahead of the meeting during which it will be decided whether full-time in-person education can restart on 3 May, the union warned it will check all actions taken to protect teachers and whether health measures can be respected.

    “The SETCa-SEL demands that the sanitary norms that apply to everyone everywhere and all the time in the public space be strictly imposed on school employers. A 100% return to the classroom from 3 May will only be possible where the strict sanitary conditions are met,” the union said.

    Related News

     

    The union argued that some schools are not fulfilling their duties as employers and that they are failing to provide face masks and hand gel to all their staff.

    It added that, in some of the schools, respecting social distancing and proper ventilation is simply impossible.

    “Wherever this is the case, the SETCa-SEL urges its affiliates to refer the matter to the appropriate consultation bodies, prevention advisers and the labour inspectorate to have the shortcomings noted,” a press release from the union read.

    The Minister of Education for the French-speaking community, Caroline Désir, has consulted with health experts over the past few days and is expected to meet with education stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss a possible resumption of 100% face-to-face teaching.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times