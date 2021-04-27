Customers were charged twice for their purchases at Carrefour this weekend

Some Carrefour grocery store customers were charged twice over the weekend, RTL Info and VRT News reported Monday evening, citing thousands of consumers in the case.

The company blames the problem, which has now been resolved, on Worldline, which denies it.

A spokesperson for the Carrefour group confirmed “a technical problem” of double payment, without being able to specify which shops were precisely affected.

The chain said that “the affected customers will be reimbursed by their own bank” and that “there is no longer any problem.”

According to the supermarket group, it is the intermediary Worldline – which is in charge of the banking transactions – who is at fault. Carrefour says that it did not receive the amounts on two occasions, even though the customers were debited twice

For its part, Worldline claims that the problem did not originate with them.

“We have examined our system in detail and it appears that there was no technical malfunction,” said Worldline spokesman Eric Spapens.

“It is a misjudgment at Carrefour. They think that the problem is with us, but that is not the case,” the spokesperson said.

The Brussels Times