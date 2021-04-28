A quarter of the Belgian population has received a first dose

Belgium reached a vaccination milestone on Tuesday, with a quarter of the country’s population having received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The figure represents nearly 2.8 million Belgians, or 24.3% of the country’s population and 30.5% of people aged 18 and over, according to the latest figures published Wednesday on the Sciensano website.

Additionally, more than 765,000 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 6.7% of the total population and 8.3% of those aged 18 and over.

On Tuesday, the vaccination percentages were very similar between the different regions of the country: 31.26% of people aged 18 and over had received a first dose of the vaccine in Flanders and 30.68% in Wallonia.

In Brussels, this was the case for 23.94% of people aged 18 and over.

As for the fully vaccinated, 9% of people aged 18 and over were fully vaccinated in Wallonia, 8.16% in Flanders and 6.35% in Brussels.

Vaccine deliveries are expected to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks, which should accelerate the vaccination campaign.

Four vaccines have been approved so far: the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines, the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The last, which requires only one dose, was due to start this week.

The Brussels Times