   
Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s research
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 April, 2021
Latest News:
Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s...
Rubbish collectors, meat workers and call agents most...
‘Not organising anything’: admin of ‘La Boum 2’...
Higher education remains under Code Orange until the...
A quarter of the Belgian population has received...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 April 2021
    Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s research
    Rubbish collectors, meat workers and call agents most often infected with coronavirus today
    ‘Not organising anything’: admin of ‘La Boum 2’ Facebook event denies accusations
    Higher education remains under Code Orange until the end of June
    A quarter of the Belgian population has received a first dose
    Financial watchdog warns of new appearance of old type of fraud
    Secondary schools plan return to 100% face-to-face classes from 10 May
    ‘Please be patient’: Belgians urged to stay away from Dutch opened terraces
    Carrefour issue with double payments to be resolved
    Belgium in Brief: Vaccination Or Vacation?
    German bomb squad called to forest for suspicious sex toy
    Half of top managers gave up all or part of bonus in 2020
    High Council for Health: Vegetarian diet is not for everyone
    European Parliament formally approves post-Brexit agreement
    Six-fold increase in number of people dismissed from work for medical reasons
    From factory to arm: The journey of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Single dose of coronavirus vaccine can halve transmission, study finds
    Slight increase in new coronavirus cases continues
    Brussels schoolteachers organised illegal class trip to Turkey
    The Recap: Buildings, Bans & Boums
    View more
    Share article:

    Ghent scientists get half million grant for Alzheimer’s research

    Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    © Robina Weermeijer for Unsplash

    A team of researchers at Ghent university has received a grant of €500,000 to look into the possibilities for using immunotherapy to tackle Alzheimer’s disease.

    At present there exists no treatment for Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia caused by the decay of brain cells. It is the most common form of dementia, starting with loss of memory and progressing until the patient is no longer able to carry out the simplest of tasks to take care of themselves.

    In the absence of any other option, the Ghent team is looking into immunotherapy, which uses the body’s own immune system to tackle disease. The idea is to train the body to tackle Alzheimer’s in the way it tackles other pathogens, like bacteria or viruses.

    The money comes from the Alzheimer Research Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports research into the disease. It goes to two projects at Ghent: one to use the immune system to defeat or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s, and the other to examine the role of a protein, known as apoE4, in the disease, and at the same time to look at how nanobodies taken from llamas can be used to change the properties of the protein.

    Each project receives €250,000 from a total grant of €3.2 million from the foundation for 17 projects, funded entirely from donations.

    We are going to test a new type of therapy and investigate whether it is possible to treat, or at least slow down, Alzheimer’s disease by means of immunotherapy,” said Professor Roosmarijn Vandenbroucke, in charge of that project. “Such therapy is already being used in treatment. against cancer, and we are going to see whether that is also possible with this disease.”

    The grant will allow one researcher to work full-time on the project for a period of three years.

    I hope that by the end of that period we can prove that one of those ways can be used to activate the immune system,” Prof. Vandenbroucke said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times